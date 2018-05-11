‘Splitting Up Together’ Renewed at ABC for Season 2

ABC is betting on more Splitting Up Together.

In the midst of a seemingly endless wave of television cancellations, the network announced it had renewed the single-camera family comedy for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Series star Jenna Fischer announced the new on her Instagram Story Friday.

“Breaking news: Splitting Up Together WILL be back for Season 2!!” she wrote on the photo.

j

TVLine reports the series debuted on March 27 and tells the story of Lena (Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson), longtime married couple who call it quits, but continue living under one roof to co-parent their children. Diane Farr, Bobby Lee and Lindsay Price co-star.

Splitting Up got off to a promising start, ratings wise (7.2 mil/2.1), thanks in part to the Roseanne premiere’s huge numbers, which had a halo effect on the rest of ABC‘s Tuesday comedy block. Its most recent episode netted 3.5 mil/1.0.

The series is set to wrap up its run on Tuesday, May 22.

The announcement comes hours after renewing fellow comedy Speechless. Series star Minnie Driver announced the renewal on Twitter: “THIS JUST IN: [Speechless] picked up for a 3rd season HA! Brilliant. Couldn’t be happier,” later adding that the new season will consist of “22 episodes.”

Many of Driver’s fans shared their excitement about the news, with one tweeting back to her, “So happy for y’all! Also happy they corrected the mistake of giving y’all a shorter season this past year!”

“I LOVE this show. It’s intelligence and wit matched only by it’s -sarcastic and hilarious- heart. Great news,” commented another.

A few of her celebrity friends have congratulated her on the renewal as well, such as former Sex and the City actor Willie Garson, who tweeted, “GREAT NEWS!!!! So happy about this, as you know we just ADORE it over here! (And adore you too, but you know that [Minnie Driver]!) xxxooo WG.”

In Speechless, Driver plays Maya DiMeo, a well-meaning but often overzealous mother of a family of hilarious and ill-mannered misfits. The great success of the show, however, is how brilliantly it normalizes a family affected by cerebral palsy (the oldest son, JJ).

Along with Splitting Up and Speechless, ABC has also picked up Modern Family, Speechless, The Goldbergs and Roseanne. The network still has to announce the fate of Alex, Inc., American Housewife, black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat.