‘Splitting up Together’ Canceled by ABC After Season 2 Finale

Splitting Up Together is splitting up for good. The Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson-led comedy series was canceled by ABC on Friday after just two seasons, TVLine reports.

The series from Emily Kapneck (Suburgatory) starred Fischer and Hudson as parents of three whose divorce gave them an entirely new perspective on their marriage. Fans may never know how their love story ends up, as in April’s season 2 finale, the couple moved into their garage apartment a woman who Martin (Hudson) dated while he and Lena (Fischer) were apart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show struggled in ratings, plagued as ABC’s third-lowest-rated comedy of the season, averaging just 0.66 in the demo and ahead of only Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, the latter of which was canceled Friday as well.

Dianne Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas also co-starred in Splitting Up Together. The show was executively produced by Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman (Little Big Shots) and Dean Holland (Parks and Recreation).

Last year, the eight-episode mid-season replacement was given another season in May, with a full season order handed out in November. It was one of three sitcoms ABC introduced and at the time, the only one to make a long-term cut.

Season 2, which premiered in October, saw the couple facing the fallout of their one-night stand a possible full-on reunion.

The cancellations comes amid a slew of them from the alphabet network; at press time, The Kids Are Alright, The Fix and Speechless had also been canceled on Friday. For the People was canceled Thursday.

But in the midst of cancellations came good news for other ABC shows, like black-ish, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, which were all renewed for additional seasons. In Grey’s case, it was renewed for two more (seasons 16 and 17).

On other networks, I Feel Bad was canceled on NBC and The Passage and The Cool Kids were canceled at Fox. On Thursday, Angie Tribeca was canceled after four seasons at TBS.

CBS renewed Madam Secretary for a sixth season, while the Shemar Moore-led SWAT was renewed by the same network for another season.