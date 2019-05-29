Video of Sophie Turner Crying on Set of ‘Game of Thrones’ Picks up Steam on Twitter

Sophie Turner has finished her time as Game of Thrones‘ Sansa Stark, but her time as the character spawned one more viral moment as she says goodbye.

Turner was heavily featured in HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 retrospective documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. In one moment, Turner is shown crying while filming her farewell seen to Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she is being prepped for the scene, she is shown in tears.

After the moment aired, it was recorded and shared on Twitter, with fans sympathizing alongside Turner.

Most acknowledged the emotional weight of such a big scene and the fact that it meant the young actress was filming the scene with one of her dear friends for the final time.

She had to prepare herself by getting in that headspace. Sometimes it brings you to a dark place. — Carly ‘Dracarys’ Hanson 🌙 (@CarlyTargaryen) May 27, 2019

The fact that Sophie couldn’t stop crying after filming Sansa’s last goodbye to Theon breaks my heart in every single possible way #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/ju2WGAOZJc — Lucía💐 (@hamilbuckyx) May 27, 2019

This was far from the only emotional moment Turner faced while filming the series. She recently opened up to The New York Times about how the stresses of being in the public eye at a young age led to many tearful days while filming.

“To go home at the end of the day, if I felt really fat that day or if I felt like my face looked weird or I had huge zits, to be able to go home to the hotel room and sit there and cry with Maisie (Williams) — it was the best thing for us,” she said. “I’m glad I wasn’t crying on my own.”

In that same piece, Turner also opened up about the backlash directed at the show’s producers concerning the show’s conclusion.

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner said. “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season.”

Photo Credit: HBO