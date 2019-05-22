Sophie Turner Caught Vaping During ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Filming

Sansa Stark apparently has a modern-day bad habit, as actress Sophie Turner was caught vaping during filming for the Game of Thrones series finale.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 6, “The Iron Throne.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress, who has portrayed Sansa since Season 1, took to Instagram on Sunday night following the series finale to join the round of stars paying tribute to their time on the HBO series, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and her onscreen family, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright).

“The pack survived,” Turner captioned the post, which not only showed Williams donning sunglasses and Hempstead-Wright forgoing pants, but also Turner puffing on a vape pen.

View this post on Instagram The pack survived A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on May 21, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

The image had dozens of fans penning jokes in the comments section, with many asking if the device was lemon cake flavored, a subtle reference to Sansa’s favorite snack.

“Omg lol pls tell me that’s a lemon cake,” one person wrote.

“That’s a lemon cake Juul,” another commented.

As fans will recall, Sansa had boasted while enjoying a mid-afternoon snack with Olenna and Margaery Tyrell in Season 3 that lemon cakes were her favorite. Typically considered a snack for the upper class, it seems likely that Sansa will be enjoying more of them in the future, as the Game of Thrones series finale saw her crowned Queen in the North.

Her coronation came after Daenerys Targaryen’s ruthless destruction of King’s Landing ultimately led Jon Snow to kill her to prevent her from unleashing more horror upon the Seven Realms. Her death resulted in a major shakeup for all of Westeros, with Bran being crowned king and Sansa demanding that the North remain free.

In a post shared just after the episode concluded, Turner had paid tribute to her onscreen counterpart with an emotional post, in which she thanked Sansa for teaching her “resilience, bravery and what true strength really is” and for “teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

She added that she had grown up with the character, “and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”