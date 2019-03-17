‘Sons of Anarchy’ Co-Stars Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst to Lead Yoga Class

Sons of Anarchy co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst agreed to host a yoga class for fans, but only for one day this May.

The event, appropriately titled “Yogis of Anarchy,” will be part of Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. The convention runs from May 17-19, with the yoga class held on the final day from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. It is only open to convention attendees and only limited spaces are available.

Attendees have to bring their own yoga mat, and wear a head covering or hat and loose fitting clothes.

The event is billed as “An Introduction to Kundalini Yoga with Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst.”

Hunnam and Hurst built an off-screen bond while they worked together on FX’s Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2012. They reunited on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces, which was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, Hunnam said they frequently practice yoga together and are still close friends.

“Ryan is one of my best friends,” Hunnam said. “There were a couple years where I didn’t spend much time with Ryan, and then I got into a yoga practice that he has really devoted himself to in a very significant way. So, we now see each other very, very frequently at this Kundalini yoga studio that we both go to. He’s one of my dear friends.”

Unfortunately, they did not have any scenes together in A Million Little Pieces. The film is based on a memoir by James Frey, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film does not have a wide theatrical release date set.

“We both basically went in sort of as a favor to Sam, because we both really, really love Sam and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson],” Hunnam told THR of the film. “I was only on that film for two days. I just went in to do a couple scenes with them, because they were putting that film together for absolutely no money at all. Aaron asked me to come in and play his big brother in it; I was obviously happy to do that.”

Hunnam explained that he wanted to work with Taylor-Johnson after he passed on the chance to star in her adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey.

“I felt like it was nice to be able to do that for her and to sort of honor the intention that we had initially to work together creatively like that,” he told THR.

Hunnam can now be seen in J.C. Chandor’s action thriller Triple Frontier, which was released on Netflix last week.

As for Hurst, he can now be seen on The Walking Dead as Beta. The series airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images