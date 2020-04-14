‘Sons of Anarchy’: How to Stream Every Episode During Quarantine

With much of the world still practicing some kind of social distancing, people have been turning to streaming services to help keep them entertained. Similarly, streaming services have stepped up to meet the demand, offering extended free trials and, in some cases, free content to help keep people safe in their homes. So, now is the perfect time to get lost in the world of SAMCRO, as portrayed in the biker drama Sons of Anarchy.

The Kurt Sutter-created series ran on FX from 2008 through 2014 and all seven seasons are available to stream on Hulu. The show revolves around the eponymous gang and the ongoing drama (both illegal and otherwise) they create in the fictional town of Charming, California. Hulu also offers several tiers of membership, including a basic service for $5.99 a month, which includes commercials. Cutting out the commercials will cost $11.99 a month, and for the cord-cutters, they offer two “Live TV” options for $54.99 and $60.99 a month, respectively.

If you’re not currently a subscriber and want to test the waters as far as what else they offer, Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Which is plenty of time to binge through seven seasons of SoA, even with all those super-sized episodes that dominated much of the later seasons. The seasons and episodes can also be purchased for VOD via the usual digital retailers.

Hulu is also home to the show’s sequel series, Mayans M.C., which focuses on the rival biker gang that had a long-standing, uneasy alliance with the Sons. The show premiered on FX back in 2018, with a second season airing the following year. A third season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020, though no specifics have been given.

Sutter was working as co-showrunner on Mayans alongside Elgin James, though he was fired in October of last year, not long after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all its properties — including Mayans and SoA.

Meanwhile, Sutter has spent his quarantine being very active on social media where he’s been addressing fans’ questions about the show, including the meaning of the homeless woman and where the name for the motorcycle club initially came from. He also provided a rather discouraging update on the proposed prequel, The First Nine, which would focus on the club’s founding members.

