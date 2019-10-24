‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Charlie Hunnam Photo Alongside Original Clay Actor Scott Glenn

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is throwing things way back in his latest Instagram post. The photo features Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller along with Clay Morrow — but it’s not the actor fans fell in love with in the role of SAMCRO president. The image is from the show’s first pilot, and the man playing Marrow is Scott Glenn, not Ron Perlman.

“Jax and Clay 1.0. First pilot. At the Mayan warehouse. We blew up by stuffing dynamite in a guy’s ass. #goodtimes #sonsofanarchy #mayansmc #unemployed,” Sutter wrote as the caption.

“Keep sharing Jax anytime! Haha. Crazy how time flies, man. Best show. SOA!!!,” one fan replied.

“Have you ever thought of releasing that version of the pilot? I’d love to see it!,” another asked.

“Ron Perlman was better choice he owned that role,” a third fan commented.

Glenn only played Marrow in that first pilot, but the network (FX) didn’t like the performance he gave in the role. They wouldn’t green light a full season of Sons unless the character was re-cast. That’s where Perlman came in. He explained in an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air in 2016 how it went down.

“I did have to audition for [Sons of Anarchy]. They had already shot the pilot with another actor playing Clay Morrow,” he told Terry Gross. “And the network decided that they weren’t getting what they were hoping to get and that they were willing to — they loved the series enough to — if they thought they found the right actor, they were willing to reshoot the pilot and start – restart the clock and green light the show for a whole first season, which is 13 episodes.”

Gross asked Perlman what FX didn’t like about Glenn.

“The original actor is a brilliant actor. I won’t mention his name, but he’s — I’m a huge fan of his,” he responded. “But he’s a very subtle guy. And he has a very kind of a quiet, understated presence about him, which, in terms of this particular guy, Clay Morrow, they were looking for way more dynamic. They were looking for higher highs and lower lows.”

Sutter has been at the center of some controversy lately around his Sons spinoff, Mayans M.C. Disney, which owns FX, fired him after they reportedly received multiple complaints about his behavior from cast and crew members. It seems he’s having some fun with that by including the hashtag “unemployed” on his Instagram post.