While there have been no shortage of violent deaths in Sons of Anarchy, Agent June Stahl's was one of the most gruesome. Back in July, Kurt Sutter addressed what brought that particular scene together.

Stahl, who was played by Ally Walker, had been working tirelessly to bring down SAMCRO, including some less-than-lawful methods of doing so. However, after an elaborate scheme ends up blowing up in her face in the Season 3 finale, "NS," Opie (Ryan Hurst) takes her at gunpoint to a car. While the normally tough-as-nails agent begins to beg for her life, Opie recalls his late wife, Donna (Sprague Greydon), who died as a result of one of Stahl's previous legal traps. Then, of course, he shoots her in the back of the head.

question from Facebook: “How did you come up with the idea for Agent Stahl's death?? Definitely my favorite scene!!” @allywalker1 @RamboDonkeyKong #sonsofanarchy pic.twitter.com/CjtuEapLbp — kurt sutter (@sutterink) July 7, 2020

"I knew it was gonna be brutal," Sutter replied. "Stahl earned that ending. But I knew I wanted it to be private and intimate. With those amazing actors, I wanted it to play out like a twisted love scene. You know, without the sex. And a lot of blood."

More recently, the SoA creator had sent a message to Drake, who had shared a fake news article indicating that the biker drama had been renewed for two seasons, despite going off the air in 2014. As he broke the news, he appreciated the singer's fandom for the show. "Dear [Drake], as much as I wish this was true... it alas, is not," Sutter wrote on Instagram. "And although you knew that, I can't help thinking... 'Though this be madness, yet there is method in't.' Thanks for the love."

While it is true that Sutter had previously said he wanted to develop two more SoA series, though he was fired by Disney following their acquiring of 20th Century Fox in 2018, which included the FX series. At the time, Sutter was working as co-showrunner on Mayans MC, a sequel series set years after the events in SoA, focusing on SAMCRO's rival-turned-uneasy-allies, the Mayans. Elgin James, who worked alongside Sutter, has since taken over sole showrunning duties.