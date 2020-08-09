'Sons of Anarchy' Hasn't Been Revived, Despite Rumors

✖

There are no plans to revive Sons of Anarchy, despite what an incorrect headline claims. The Indian site Dkoding published a report claiming the FX series was getting "two more seasons," but creator Kurt Sutter and FX have confirmed there is nothing like that in the works. Instead, fans will just have to watch the seven seasons of the show and patiently wait for the third season of Mayans M.C. to debut.

The site's headline was deceiving. While it claimed the main Sons of Anarchy was coming back, the body of the article was about the other projects set in the same universe Sutter has talked about. Sutter hoped to make First 9, a prequel series centering on Jax Teller's father John and the origins of SAMCRO, and Sam Crow, a sequel series about Jax's sons. Neither of these projects has come to fruition, and it is unlikely they ever will since Disney fired Sutter last year.

Since Dkoding's headline was picked up by rapper Drake, FX had to tell Rolling Stone that the report was incorrect. Sutter also noted on Instagram that no revival is happening. "Dear [Drake], as much as I wish this was true... it alas, is not," Sutter wrote. "And although you knew that, I can't help thinking... 'Though this be madness, yet there is method in't.' Thanks for the love."

Back in October 2019, FX's parent company Disney fired Sutter after receiving complaints about his managerial style on Mayans M.C. Sutter himself said he was fired for being an "abrasive d—" and noted that stepping back from a hands-on role on Mayans M.C. Season 2 was perceived as "abandonment" by Disney. "I deeply apologize if I've made people feel less than or unsupported," Sutter wrote in a letter to staff, published by The Hollywood Reporter. "My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I've not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew."

Sutter later told Deadline the other spin-off ideas will likely not happen — or at least as how he envisioned them — since Disney owns the Sons of Anarchy franchise. He envisioned the First 9 project to be more like a limited series running nine or 10 episodes. Sutter suggested a format like Sherlock could work as well, where he would write four feature-length episodes to show SAMCRO's creation.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sutter took questions from fans, including one who asked what he envisioned for Abel, Jax's son. He said that would have been explained in Sam Crow, which "would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Able and Thomas." Sutter added, "I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."