‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Marks Debut With ABC’s ‘Splitting Up Together’ in Season 2 Finale

Splitting Up Together will introduce a familiar face for Sons of Anarchy fans during its Season 2 finale.

The ABC comedy series will welcome Ron Perlman into the family during the upcoming episode, titled “Welcome Home.” He will play the role of Martin’s (Oliver Hudson) long-estranged father, Brock.

In the episode, Lena (Jenna Fischer) and the kids motivate Martin to reconnect with his father in an effort to rebuild their bond.

The episode will see Brock arrive at the family’s home by surprise, and stay for what will surely be an uncomfortable, but hilarious dinner.

Splitting Up Together follows a divorced couple, Martin and Lena, living under the same roof with their teenage kids. Season 2 saw the couple get back together, though things got complicated after they found out Martin’s girlfriend — whom he dated during the separation — gave birth to a baby girl.

The unconventional new addition to the family led Lena to grow closer with her husband’s ex-girlfriend, a dynamic we cannot wait for Brock to find out about during the season finale.

Back in April 2018, Hudson spoke with the outlet about what attracted him to the ABC comedy, which is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres.

“I circled two [scripts during pilot season] that I really liked and this was one of them — and it was because I connected on such a level to this,” Hudson said at the time. “I have three kids of my own. I go through this every day. I’m not divorced but you don’t have to be divorced because it’s about co-parenting and co-existing. We all have our ideas of what it’s like to be a great parent and we’ve all been parented differently ourselves so we take from our parents. It’s all about finding a balance and I like that.”

Perlman has been busy since the end of Sons of Anarchy, where he played Clay Morrow, appearing on multiple film and television projects. The actor recently celebrated the premiere of his film, Asher, also starring Famke Janssen and Richard Dreyfuss.

Perlman played the lead role in the thriller of a former Mossad agent turned gun for hire who must change his whole life in order to be with the new woman in his life. The film premiered on Dec. 7, 2018.

Are you excited for Perlman’s debut on Splitting Up Together? The series will air its Season 2 finale Tuesday, April 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.