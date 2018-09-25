Sofia Vergara Weighs in on ‘Modern Family’ Killing off a Character

Death is coming to Modern Family‘s upcoming 10th season, and series star Sofia Vergara is giving her two cents on the topic.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the entire cast of the ABC series — Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez — dished details on the upcoming season, including the promised death.

“We hear someone is getting killed off this season, that is correct?” DeGeneres asked the cast members.

While Stonestreet, who portrays Cameron Tucker on the ABC series, joked that his onscreen husband Mitchell would meet his untimely end, Ferguson remained mum on the topic, stating that “we can’t say anything.”

For her part, Sofia Vergara, who portrays Gloria Delgado–Pritchett, claimed that news of the death did not make her worried.

“I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was…if I had heard somebody was going to get deported, than I would. It would either be Rico or me, I think Rico would go first,” Vergara joked.

Series co-creator Christopher Lloyd revealed last week that season 10, which could potentially be Modern Family‘s final season, will feature the death of a “significant character,” though he refused to reveal who that character may be.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he said. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Lloyd added that the death would be that of a “significant character on the series” and that it “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Throughout its first nine seasons, Modern Family has retained its core cast of character, making the departure of one character even harder for fans to accept.

Although the cast has remained tight-lipped on which character may die, and fans have already begun to speculate on which character it may be, Julie Bowen revealed that as of episode five, all characters were still standing.

“We’re finishing episode 5 — maybe starting 6 — and we haven’t killed anybody yet,” Bowen said. “It’s still just good, clean, semi-gay fun.”

Season 10 of Modern Family premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.