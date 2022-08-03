Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.

St. John most well-known for playing Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. for roughly a decade on ABC's One Life to Live. Most recently, he appeared on ABC's Promised Land. St. John has a number of series regular roles under his belt, including with shows such as Roswell, New Mexico and the short-lived sci-fi drama series Containment. He has also appeared in a number of films over the course of his career, including Crimson Tide, Bio-Dome, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Kingdom.

Notably, St. John isn't the only legacy soap actor making a leap from one series to another lately. General Hospital alum Steve Burton has also joined a brand new soap opera show, which recently came back for a second season. Burton is currently appearing in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem, which returned for new episodes on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.

Burton is playing Harris Michaels in Beyond Salem, a recurring role he originally played on Days of Our Lives back in the late '80s. Speaking to Deadline about the character, Burton explained, "He's not operating on a code of ethics that is great. Albert [Alarr, Days of Our Lives executive producer] was like, 'Do you care about being a bad guy?' I said, 'No, man. Whatever. I can play anything.' I don't know how much I can say but he does some not nice things in this chapter. There may be some redemption."

When asked if this new role could lead him to join Days of Our Lives in a more permanent situation, Burton replied, "I don't know. You really have to ask Ron Carlivati and Albert. From what I gather, Peacock's happy with this, NBC's happy with this. But if the opportunity's there, sure. I never say never."