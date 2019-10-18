‘SOA’ Creator Kurt Sutter Hints ‘Mayans M.C.’ Hasn’t Been Renewed for Season 3 After Firing

Mayans M.C. may be a fan-favorite series, but it seemingly hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 3 by FX. As series creator Kurt Sutter announced his firing from FX in a letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, to the Sons of Anarchy spin-off’s cast and crew this week, he alluded to the fact that the drama’s fate remains in limbo as it currently airs episodes for Season 2.

“Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2…his morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive d– is on brand,” he wrote in part before going on to speak of the future of the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not sure what the fate of Mayans MC holds. But if it continues, you’ll still be in good hands,” he wrote. “As I said at the premier, [James] Elgin is ready to take on the challenge of running the show. I’m sure FX will get him the support he needs to find and follow his vision.

Before the Season 2 premiere, the show had undergone some major changes when, in August, Sutter announced that he would be stepping down as co-showrunner following the end of the sophomore season. In his absence, James would be left to take the reins should the series be renewed for a third season by FX, something that has not yet happened.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter said at the time, explaining that it was time that the Mayans story of Latino bikers living near the California-Mexico border should be told by voices of color.

Speaking following the announcement, James had seemed confident that he was capable of taking on the title of sole showrunner, stating that “Being the boss, all that means is taking the chains off and letting everybody do what they do. Everyone on our crew, our writers’ room and in our cast is brilliant. Our job is easy. Just turn the cameras on and let the chemistry happen.”

Premiering in September of 2018, four years after Sons of Anarchy aired its final episode, Mayans M.C. has become a top-performer for the network. At the time that it was renewed for its second season, the series averaged 8.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms and was the top-rated new cable series among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.