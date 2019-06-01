‘SNL’: What to Expect From Season 45

Saturday Night Live is over for the summer, leaving fans to look forward to next season and whatever it might bring.

Saturday Night Live has been a cultural mainstay for generations, but it has not gone unchanged in all the time. The show is a constantly shifting entertainment platform, meeting the needs of the generation it is on for. When Season 45 premieres this September, we can expect to see it continue to evolve.

SNL Season 45 will mostly likely debut on Sept. 28, 2019. This is assuming NBC sticks to its planned Sept. 23 fall premiere kick off, and is subject to change.

As for the cast, there could be changes there as well. Comedian and impressionist Kate McKinnon has been considering leaving the show, according to a report by Screen Rant, as she courts other offers. The actress has already signed on to star in a new Hulu series called The Dropout, and has a burgeoning movie career to keep up with too.

In addition, some fans are wondering how much longer Kenan Thompson, the show’s longest-running cast member, will stick around. This month, NBC officially ordered Thompson’s new series The Kenan Show. However, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thompson said that he plans to star on his own series and stay on SNL at the same time.

“I can’t see myself just walking away like that,” Thompson said, adding that SNL is “the best job in the world.”

McKinnon and Thompson got some of the most lauded skits and most screen time among the all-star cast, but many rising stars are ready to take over for them. This season saw Chris Redd in some memorable roles, including his impressions of Kanye West and Jussie Smollett.

However, just because a cast member was on the show this year does not mean that they are guaranteed a spot in Season 45. The network and producers re-evaluate the cast each summer, and there is a very real possibility that there will be cuts before the fall premiere.

One big question mark in the cast list is Pete Davidson, whom many fans do not know what to make of. Davidson has a unique style and sense of humor that comes out strong in some places and feels out of place in others, making it hard for him to appear in some more straightforward skits.

In addition, Davidson was plagued with celebrity gossip stories this year between his relationships with Ariana Grande and then Kate Beckinsale. It is up to Lorne Michaels and the other producers to decide whether that kind of attention benefits Davidson and the show or not.



Saturday Night Live returns for Season 45 this September on NBC.