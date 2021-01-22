'Saturday Night Live' Announces January and February Hosts and Musical Guests

✖

Saturday Night Live has announced its first shows of the new year, revealing host and musical guest for episodes airing January and February. On Jan. 30, former Office star John Krasinski will host, with Machine Gun Kelly serving as the musical guest. Then, on Feb. 6, Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy will host, with Phoebe Bridgers performing. Finally, Academy Award-winning actress Regina King will host the Feb. 13 episode of SNL, with music from Nathaniel Rateliff.

