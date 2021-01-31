'SNL': John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson After 'The Office' Fans Derail Monologue

✖

John Krasinski hosted 2021's very first episode of Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue, the actor shared how stoked he was to be hosting the variety program. But, the opening soon got derailed by fans of The Office asking him about a spin-off. Ultimately, after Pete Davidson explained that they're just excited about the show, the two were able to make Office fans' dreams come true for "Jim" and "Pam."

The whole thing started when one fan (played by Alex Moffat) said that Krasinski was Jim from The Office. They then asked him about doing the NBC sitcom again. In turn, Krasinski replied, "I'm not actually sure what that would even look like." Another fan (played by Ego Nwodim) then appeared with another "question." She told the host that he looks "different." Krasinski noted that he's been working out for the part of Jack Ryan, but Nwodim told him to stop doing so as Jim from The Office is "soft." The Office-based questioning didn't stop there, as Kenan Thompson told Krasinski, "Kiss Pam [a character from The Office]."

When Krasinski questioned whether there was anything that Lorne Michaels, SNL's top producer, could do about the Office questions, Pete Davidson then stepped in. The comedian explained that people have been watching The Office while in quarantine and Jim and Pam have become "real" to them. Thompson interrupted to ask whether Davidson was Pam, and Krasinski tried to set the record straight once and for all. But, Davidson said, "I think they really need for someone to be Pam." He then said that they should give the people what they want — a kiss between "Jim" and Pam." Not one to disappoint, Krasinski did just that as he looked straight into the camera — Jim style — and then laid a kiss on Davidson a.k.a. the substitute Pam.

Ever since The Office ended in 2013, there have been calls for the cast to reunite. In February 2020 during an interview with Esquire, Krasinski did say that he would be open to reuniting with his former co-stars. “The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” he told the outlet. “That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”