'SNL': John Mulaney and The Strokes Team up for Timely Promo

✖

John Mulaney is hosting his second Saturday Night Live episode of 2020 this weekend, alongside The Strokes as the musical guest. The rock group and Mulaney starred in this week's promo spots, reminding viewers that there some important dates to remember. The Halloween episode airs just before Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET live on NBC.

In the first spot, cast member Ego Nwodim pointed out that Daylight Saving Time ends after the show ends. Then, Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas told viewers not to forget to turn back their clocks. "Is there anything else that we want to remind them about?" Mulaney asked. Casablancas chimed in with Thanksgiving, not Election Day on Tuesday.

Next, Nwodim asked Mulaney when was the last time he hosted an episode. That was back in February. "And what has happened since then?" she asked. "A global pandemic that ruined everything," Mulaney responded. "John Mulaney, you cursed us!" Nwodim said. "Yeah, sorry about that," Mulaney added with a wink.

This is Mulaney's fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live following his tenure as a writer on the show from 2008 to 2012. He previously hosted episodes on April 14, 2018; March 2, 2019; and Feb. 29, 2020. Coincidentally, the Feb. 29 episode had several jokes about the coronavirus, long before anyone knew how the virus would grip the country for months.

Mulaney starred in a "cut for time" sketch that parodied Netflix's hit reality show Love Is Blind. In the SNL version of the show, people met and fell in love while they were in quarantine with the virus. Mulaney's character, "boss executive" Dirk, fell in love with Nwodim's, "picture taker" Raquel. The episode included other jokes about the coronavirus, including one in the "Airport Sushi" sketch and another in a cold open where Democratic presidential candidates interrupted Vice President Mike Pence's press conference.

As for The Strokes, they performed on SNL on Jan. 19, 2002; Jan. 21, 2006; and March 5, 2011. They were originally set to perform in April, following the release of their acclaimed comeback album The New Abnormal. Casablancas also starred in the beloved "Boombox" sketch featuring Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island.

The Halloween 2020 episode is the fifth consecutive new episode of the SNL season, setting a record for the show. The record will be extended when SNL airs a sixth consecutive episode on Saturday, Nov. 7. Season 46 has also featured Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former cast member Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.