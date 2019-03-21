‘SNL’: Steve Carell Portrays Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to Mock Donald Trump

Saturday Night Live has not featured Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Donald Trump in recent weeks, but they did not need him to throw some major shade the POTUS’ way.

The latest tactic used was for host Steve Carell impersonating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during a bit mocking Trump. They discussed into the fact that Amazon is opening headquarters in both the president’s hometown and his current residence to jump into a series of ridiculous Amazon projects that were obviously meant to insult Trump.

“Some folks have speculated that I was somehow trolling President Trump by building one headquarters in his hometown of Queens and the other in his current residence of Washington, D.C. Thereby ‘overshadowing’ or ‘humiliating’ him,” Carell’s Bezos said. “But that’s simply not true. Sure, he attacked me repeatedly on Twitter, but I chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about I’m literally 100x richer than he is.”

The Bezos character then reveals that the company was also coincidentally setting up an additional office directly across the street from Trump’s famed Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We needed access to a young, educated workforce, which is why we set up a satellite office in Palm Beach, Florida, across the street from Mar-a-Lago,” Bezos said.

He references Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post – who has ran numerous unflattering exposés on the Trump administration – before revealing Amazon’s next big venture: Amazon Caravan. The program was a reference to the President’s distaste for Hispanic immigrants seeking asylum and Trump’s remark that Amazon “scams” the U.S. Postal Service.

“The reason I wanted to talk to you today has nothing to do with Donald Trump, who publicly attacked our company for ‘exploiting’ the post office,” Bezos said. “I am here to announce a brand new delivery option that doesn’t involve the post office at all: Amazon Caravan. Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants.”

He continued, “And I’ll pick up the bill, unless you order (Trump’s book) The Art of the Deal. That costs more to ship ’cause its heavier. I guess its the only book with four ‘Chapter 11s.’”

The shade did not stop at that bankruptcy jab, though. He then revealed drone with silly Trump-like hair to imply that Trump should shave his head “like a real man would.” He also revealed plans to turn a building previously owned by Trump’s father and covert it into a space for public urinals.

There were also background images meant to mock the POTUS. One image showed the Mario character Toad, a reference to the comparisons Stormy Daniels made between Trump’s penis and the Nintendo character. There also images showing Carell’s Bezo with Trump allies Kanye West, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

