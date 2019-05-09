‘SNL’: Shawn Mendes Performs New Song and Social Media Goes Crazy

Shawn Mendes returned to the Saturday Night Live stage this week with a new song, and fans had lots got say about his appearance on the show.

The singer performed on the long-running variety sketch series May 4 for the live television debut of his new single, “If I Can’t Have You,” which was released on Friday.

Mendes’ second appearance on the series brought fans of the singer to social media, sharing their excitement for his new music, as well as his dashing looks.

Not all viewers were delighted by Mendes’ performances, however, as some of them took to social media to share reason why they did not care for his pop sound.

Ahead of the Saturday Night Live episode, Mendes opened up to Beats One’s Zane Lowe about the show, including what it was like to film the promos for the installment alongside Adam Sandler.

“Adam Sandler is here. He is so funny, we’re filming these bumpers and they give you a script and the scripts are funny but the things that he says in between are actually making me crack up…,” Mendes said during the FaceTime interview.

He also teased his appearance on a skit during the episode, without spoiling any of the details.

“I think I’m in a skit, I have no idea what it is but I just got a wig fitted,” Mendes said, as first reported by Rolling Stone. “[Acting] is the biggest you-have-to-own it thing. As I’m starting to realize I can own this singing thing I think I’ll fall into acting and stuff more, 100 percent.”

The singer also revealed during the interview that he initially wrote his new single for breakout pop star Dua Lipa.

“I was back in the studio with Teddy Geiger and Nate [Mercreau] and I was playing it on piano and I was like oh my god this would be really cool for Dua Lipa. It was on guitar and I turned it to piano it was right after One Kiss came out. In the voice note – I’m speaking like I’m gonna send to Dua I’m like, ‘Okay, Dua, I have this song I have just a chorus we can finish it if you want.’”

After playing it later, however, the singer decided to keep the single for himself.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.