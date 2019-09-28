‘SNL’: Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish Power Through ‘Freaky Friday’ Vibes in Promo Clip

The new season of Saturday Night Live kicks off tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. To get fans excited for the season premiere, the show is back on track with another preview clip. This weekend’s episode features the return of Woody Harrelson, plus a performance from “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish.

In one of the teasers SNL shared on its Twitter page, the host and performer played a little “Freaky Friday” swapping names and roles for the show.

SNL also released a teaser on YouTube, featuring the two marking the many “first time” occasions this episode marks.

“First episode of the season,” Eilish said.

“First time back after the summer,” Harrelson said.

“First time doing music on the show,” Eilish added.

“And first time hearing music other than Willie Nelson for me,” Harrelson said. “Big night.”

This is Harrelson’s first time hosting SNL since 2014, when his musical guest was Kendrick Lamar. He also hosted an episode in 1989 and 1992. The three-time Oscar nominee’s appearance on the show is timed with the release of Zombieland: Double Tap, which hits theaters on Oct. 18.

Harrelson also stars in Roland Emmerich’s upcoming World War II drama Midway, which opens on Nov. 8. Earlier this year, he played Archie Bunker in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’

Harrelson is also an Emmy winner, thanks to his star-making role as Woody Boyd on Cheers. He also earned Emmy nominations for Game Change (2012) and True Detective Season 1 (2014). His Oscar nominations are for his performances in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), The Messenger (2009) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

As for Eillish, the 17-year-old singer has scored a huge hit with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The record includes several singles, including “You Should See Me in a Crown,” When The Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay” and “Bad Guy.” In April, the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with 313,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Eilish is also known for her hit 2016 song “Ocean Eyes,” which was featured on her EP Don’t Smile At Me. The song was also included in the movies The Hate U Give and Everything, Everything.

SNL is entering its 45th season. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang ate the newest additions to the show, replacing the outgoing Leslie Jones. Shane Gillis was hired, then fired days later after footage of him using racial slurs resurfaced.