‘SNL’ Presses GOP All-Stars on Trump’s Policies in ‘Meet the Press’ Cold Open

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch skewering the ongoing Congressional Republican support for President Donald Trump on Meet The Press.

In the sketch, Chuck Todd (Kyle Mooney) pressed Senators Susan Collins (Cecily Strong), Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) on what it would take for them to stop supporting Trump. Amazingly, no matter what Todd listed, the Republicans jumped through hoops to continue supporting Trump.

“So there’s absolutely nothing President Trump could do to lose your support?” Todd asked.

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” McConnell said. “Let’s say, hypothetically, he got gay married.”

“Yeah… to the leader of ISIS,” Graham continued.

“And they had matching diapers fashioned out of the original Constitution,” Collins added.

“Then maybe… Oh, who are we kidding,” McConnell said. “We’ll always be ride or die bitches.”

This was the penultimate episode of Season 44, and featured Dame Emma Thompson as the host with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests.

Although this is the first time Thompson hosted SNL, she has plenty of experience in comedy on both sides of the Atlantic. She even had her own sketch comedy series back in 1988 called Thompson. It only ran six episodes and co-starred Kenneth Branagh and Imelda Staunton.

“It didn’t work out,” Thompson told Jimmy Fallon this week, adding that it centered on “all the things I’d ever thought about…It was kind of weird, sort of dark.”

Thompson has also done comedy on the big screen. She starred in Love Actually and Nanny McPhee, and her next movie is the Mindy Kaling-comedy Late Night. Amazon will release the film, in which Thompson stars as a late night talk show host, on June 7.

The actress also stars as Agent O in the new Men In Black: International, which hits theaters on June 14.

However, most of Thompson’s accolades come for her more serious projects. She won the 1992 Best Actress Oscar for Howards End and the 1995 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Sense and Sensibility, making her the only performer to win both acting and writing awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress for The Remains of the Day and Best Supporting Actor for In the Name of the Father in the same year. Thompson also has an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress for an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen.

The SNL Season 44 finale, with Paul Rudd hosting and DJ Khalid performing, airs at 11:30 p.m. ET May 18 on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC