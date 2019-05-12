‘SNL’: Jonas Brothers Return With Fun-Filled Performances and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Saturday Night Live welcomed back the Jonas Brothers after the band officially got back together after six years, and fans were overjoyed to see them back onstage together.

The NBC variety sketch series welcomed the pop music group for its penultimate episode, also featuring Emma Thompson as the host. The group performed their singles “Sucker” and “Cool” off their upcoming album Happiness Begins. They also surprised fans with a throwback to their old music, performing their hit single “Burnin’ Up.”

Fans of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were thrilled to see the group back together on the Saturday Night Live stage, compliment both their looks and their sound during the performances.

i love seeing the jonas brothers back together and on my tv. Loveeee them. ughhh. #JonasBrothersOnSNL #SNL — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) May 12, 2019

“The [Jonas Brothers] performance on #SNL is missing one important thing: the J sisters!!!!!” One user said, referencing the singers’ significant others.

“Any time Joe hits those high notes…. I’m not gonna make it out of their concert alive folks!!!!!” Another user tweeted.

“OKAAAAYYYYY, I’m obsessed with this red suit [Nick Jonas] is wearing. And everything about this performance,” another fan wrote.

Other Saturday Night Live viewers were not delighted by the group’s return to Studio 8H, questioning the choice of musical guest and criticizing their sound.

Okay…sigh, 13 year old me you wanna tag in for one second? “THE JONAS BROTHERS SUX” Thank you 13 year old me, back in the time machine you go. #SNL — Marc Halem (@marchalem1995) May 12, 2019

“Jonas Lip Syncers,” one user accused.

“Who actually made the decision to let Nick Jonas sing lead vocals… or just sing in general? He sounds like a cat being strangled,” Another user wrote.

The brothers also appeared in a sketch during the episode, appearing in a Judge Judy spoof as brothers who burnt down a house rental during a wild party.

The pop group’s appearance on the comedy show comes almost a month before they release their new album, Happiness Begins, on June 7. The album’s lead single, “Sucker,” marks the band’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The music video for the highly-anticipated single featured appearances from the brothers’ significant others, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe’s now-wife Sophie Turner.

The group previously performed together television for the first time since their six-year separation at the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas on May 1. Joe and Game of Thrones star Turner made headlines shortly after the performance when they eloped in Las Vegas in a wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Ahead of the album release, the group teamed up with Amazon for the release of documentary, Chasing Happiness, set premiere on June 4. The documentary will reportedly cover the brothers’ early lives, as well as what led to the band members going their separate ways professionally.

“Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Variety when the project was first announced.

The Jonas Brothers are also set to embark on the Happiness Begins tour beginning Aug. 7 in Miami and will conclude on December 14 in Inglewood.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will air its Season 44 finale on Saturday, May 18, featuring host Paul Rudd and musical guest DJ Khaled.