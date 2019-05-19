‘SNL’: DJ Khaled Brings Many Guests out in Performances and Viewers Have Lots to Say

DJ Khaled made his debut on Saturday Night Live after years of wanting to be on the show, and he celebrated the big milestone with many of his famous friends.

The NBC long-running variety sketch series wrapped up its 44th season on May 18 featuring host Paul Rudd and the multitalented DJ and music producer as the musical guest.

Khaled welcomed big guests stars during his performances of songs from his new album, Father of Asahd. The DJ welcomed John Legend, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, SZA, Jeremih, Big Sean and Lil Baby.

Fans of the hitmaker, and his crew of big names in music, were pleased to see the star-studded performance, taking to Twitter to praise the performances.

All-star rap on SNL. Excellent for the season finale. #SNL — S. Gardner (@SueAGardner) May 19, 2019

Ayyyeee @djkhaled hit the classic LISTENNN! #SNL — Big Ole Neat Freak (@CainMcCoy) May 19, 2019

Some Saturday Night Live viewers were not as pleased with the music, poking fun at Khaled for having so many people on stage with him.

how many times will DJ khaled say his own name or “another one” in the span of this @nbcsnl episode!? #SNL — Emily Chen (@emoleechen) May 19, 2019

This is probably the worst thing I have ever seen. #SNL #DJKhaled. — Tony! Toni! Toné! Stark (@Obi_Two_Kenobi) May 19, 2019

WHOMST are all of these people #SNL — thea ⍟⃝ (@CLAIRMONTBISHOP) May 19, 2019

Ahead of the SNL season finale, Khaled teased the star-studded performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, promising fans a show like no other.

“I’m just going to let you know… I’ve been trying to get on Saturday Night Live for a long time, and I’m so grateful that it came around this time,” he told Fallon while holding the cover art for his new album.

“This is my most important album, but what I tell you what’s going to happen on the Saturday Night Live finale is, it’s going to be more history. The bar is going to be set real high, it’s going to be star-studded, it’s going to be incredible, it’s going to be phenomenal, it’s going to be historic and it’s going to be legendary.”

Khaled also took time to explain the significance of his 11th studio album, with the artwork featuring himself and his son, Asahd, in the Holy Mountain.

“What I’m saying is.. I started my album with a record called ‘Holy Mountain’ that’s my intro, and the last song is called ‘Holy Ground…’ this album is very spiritual for me… it’s the next chapter of more blessings, more love more gratitude, more success,” he said.

After Fallon complimented the music producer’s attitude, Khaled said he aways believed in speaking his dreams into existence.

“I always knew I’d be a hitmaker, I looked up to the greats and got inspired by the greats, I always felt like I’ve been great but as soon as my son came into my life I became greater. I breathe different, I move different, I feel different, I think different. I’m a father, I’m the father of Asahd,” Khaled said.

Saturday Night Live will return for its 45th season in fall 2019.