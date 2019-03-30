‘SNL’: Sandra Oh and Tame Impala Shake Their Nerves in New Promo

Sandra Oh is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend with a promo showing her “nerves of steel.”

Oh joined musical guest Tame Impala and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson for a promo this week ahead of their live telecast. Oh greeted the camera brightly and invited them to tune in her for SNL debut. She had a shaky response when Thompson asked her about her nerves.

“Sandra, we’re so happy you’re hosting!” he said. “It’s your first time, are you nervous?”

“I don’t know, you tell me,” Oh responded. She then lifted her hand, holding it out flat as if to show how steady it was. Instead, it gave an exaggerated tremble.

“Ice cold!” Thompson said.

“Nerves of steel,” Oh agreed.

Another promo featured Oh promising that Prince Harry would join them on this week’s episode of SNL, to which Thompson cried out in protest. When she was caught in the lie, Oh, shouted: “April Fool’s!”

“That’s in four days Sandra!” Thompson said.

“I like to prepare,” the actress said sheepishly.

After that, the last promo of the week featured Thompson asking Oh if she was prepared to take a break from her mostly dramatic roles and try her hand at comedy this week. In a dead-pan voice, Oh said that she was “extremely excited.” Here, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala had his first line of the scene. When Oh made a crude joke, Parker smiled appreciatively.

“That was good,” he said.

Yeah, this is going to be fun!” Oh agreed. “…right?”

Of course, fans have little doubt that Oh will deliver on Saturday night. The actress may have a strong track record in the world of drama, but she has also seen a lot of success in hosting big televised events. Most recently, she and SNL alum Andy Samberg teamed up to host the Golden Globes back in January, and fans were delighted by their chemistry.

Oh gave Samberg a shout-out this week in another video promoting her SNL appearance. As with other recent hosts, the show produced a video of Oh describing her favorite moments from SNL‘s long history. Oh put Samberg’s infamous “D- In A Box” digital short in her top five favorite sketches, calling him “my man” in the process.

Oh will take the stage tonight for the highly anticipated return of SNL after two weeks off. After that, next week’s episode will be hosted by Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, and then the following week will feature Emma Stone.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.