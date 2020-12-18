Nancy Pelosi, 80, Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were among the senior leaders in Washington, D.C. to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the vaccine. The general public is not expected to receive the vaccine for months, while Pfizer and the U.S. government continue ironing out distribution issues and producing more of the two-dose vaccine.

Pelosi shared two photos of herself, with Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, administering the vaccine in his office. "Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine," Pelosi's statement read. "As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus."

McConnell, who survived polio during his childhood, also shared a photo with Monahan after he received the virus. "Vaccines are how we beat the virus," McConnell wrote, before referencing the ongoing negotiations in Congress to finally pass a new relief bill. "Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible," the Kentucky Republican wrote.

Both McConnell and Pelosi announced their intent to get the vaccine Thursday, after Monahan urged Congressional lawmakers to get it. In his statement, McConnell said he hoped all Kentuckians and Americans will "heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine." McConnell continued, "Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days."

On Thursday, Monahan sent a letter to Congress, telling members there was "no reason you should defer receiving this vaccine," reports CNBC. There was a "small number" of vacine doses allocated to Congress, Monahan said. During the first week of the vaccine rollout, the U.S. plans to distribute 2.9 million doses across all 50 states.

After receiving the vaccine doses, Pelosi and McConnell resumed work on another COVID-19 relief package. They spoke this afternoon to iron out differences between the House and Senate. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN there could be a vote Friday night, or over the weekend if negotiations do not end in an agreement Friday. There is a midnight deadline to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and Congressional leaders want to tie the relief deal to the $1.4 trillion funding bill.