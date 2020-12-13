'SNL': Kate McKinnon Shows Her Versatility as Dr. Fauci in COVID-19 Vaccine Cold Open

Saturday Night Live began with a cold open parodying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday. The sketch was a CNN broadcast, with Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner). On Friday night, the FDA approved emergency use authorization for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. It is not clear when most Americans will have access to the vaccine, a point parodied in the SNL sketch.

At one point in the sketch, Blitzer asked Fauci how the vaccine will be distributed in the U.S. "Here's how we're going to do it. First, health care workers - you're McSeemys, your McDreams, what have you," Fauci began. "And next, we have anyone named Mildred, Horace, Blanche, Mabel, or Walters," Birx chimed in. "We're talking about super seniors, anyone who pays for Red Lobster with a diner's club card," Fauci said. Birx said prisoners, teachers, and sick people would get the vaccine next. But everyone else would have to wait until "July 202..." Fauci trailed off.

The discussion turned to Fauci's bad first pitch at a Nationals game after Fauci compared the pitch to President Donald Trump's pandemic response. Fauci also explained that he had become a sex symbol during the pandemic. Fauci said the vaccine would be distributed to states alphabetically, beginning with "A California" and then "B New York City."