Rudy Giuliani's Face Streaked With Melting Hair Dye Sets Social Media Ablaze

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a marathon press conference on behalf of the Trump campaign, alongside campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, on Thursday. During the event, Giuliani tried to outline baseless claims that widespread voter fraud resulted in President-elect Joe Biden beating Trump in the 2020 elections on Nov. 3. Although many bizarre claims Giuliani made attracted plenty of attention, the long streak of hair dye dripping down both sides of his face is what really caught fire on social media.

Giuliani, Ellis, Powell, and attorney Joseph diGenova took their case to the press at the Republican National Committee headquarters. As he spoke, the cameras caught black sweat dripping down both sides of Giuliani's face. It appeared to be the 76-year-old's hair dye. Members of Trump's social media team appeared to notice this as well, according to The Independent. Two voices were heard during the Team Trump feed broadcast on Twitter, including one laughing and noting Giuliani's "hair dye running down his face." The Trump campaign later said the people mocking Giuliani were "not campaign employees," reports Politico.

During the press conference, Giuliani and the other Trump attorneys made several claims about the election that have already been debunked. Giuliani spoke with a map of the U.S. behind him, showing "multiple pathways" to Trump overcoming Biden's lead in the Electoral College votes. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all been called for Biden, but Giuliani had these highlighted as six battleground states Trump could flip. Giuliani baselessly claimed there was a "plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud," reports Politico.