Rudy Giuliani's Face Streaked With Melting Hair Dye Sets Social Media Ablaze
President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a marathon press conference on behalf of the Trump campaign, alongside campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, on Thursday. During the event, Giuliani tried to outline baseless claims that widespread voter fraud resulted in President-elect Joe Biden beating Trump in the 2020 elections on Nov. 3. Although many bizarre claims Giuliani made attracted plenty of attention, the long streak of hair dye dripping down both sides of his face is what really caught fire on social media.
Giuliani, Ellis, Powell, and attorney Joseph diGenova took their case to the press at the Republican National Committee headquarters. As he spoke, the cameras caught black sweat dripping down both sides of Giuliani's face. It appeared to be the 76-year-old's hair dye. Members of Trump's social media team appeared to notice this as well, according to The Independent. Two voices were heard during the Team Trump feed broadcast on Twitter, including one laughing and noting Giuliani's "hair dye running down his face." The Trump campaign later said the people mocking Giuliani were "not campaign employees," reports Politico.
During the press conference, Giuliani and the other Trump attorneys made several claims about the election that have already been debunked. Giuliani spoke with a map of the U.S. behind him, showing "multiple pathways" to Trump overcoming Biden's lead in the Electoral College votes. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all been called for Biden, but Giuliani had these highlighted as six battleground states Trump could flip. Giuliani baselessly claimed there was a "plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud," reports Politico.
Nobody's gonna tell him? Nobody? pic.twitter.com/O97XgxrI3q— Queen is trying to help birth a new nation. (@TheQueenMuse1) November 19, 2020
Giuliani claimed the scheme was "specifically focused on big cities" with a "long history of corruption." All of these cities are supposedly controlled by "Democrat bosses," the former New York City mayor claimed without evidence. Mail-in ballots are "particularly prone to fraud," he falsely claimed. "What I'm describing to you is a massive fraud. It isn't a little, teeny one," Giuliani claimed, before telling reporters that the "coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself."
So Guiliani's hair dye is now dripping down his face pic.twitter.com/I7ZYXhv7G7— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 19, 2020
While the press conference lasted 90 minutes, Ellis claimed they only provided a "brief" outline of Trump's case. "That happens in a courtroom all the time, where that's not the fact-finding process. That is just an overview," Ellis claimed. "That is what we have given you today because the American people deserve to know what we have uncovered in the last couple of weeks. Remember, this is such a short time frame."
Again... you cannot write this. If this is who you are putting your faith in... you are as ridiculous as he is. As ridiculous as his boss is. https://t.co/TLmSyQE3ah— Todd Milliner (@tmilliner1) November 19, 2020
However, in the two weeks since the election, there is still no evidence of mass voter fraud. On Nov. 7, most news outlets called the election for Biden. The former vice president is projected to receive 306 Electoral College votes, the same number Trump was projected to receive in 2016. Unlike 2016 though, Biden has won the popular vote. According to the New York Times, as of Thursday, Biden has over 79.5 million votes to Trump's 73.6 million. Both candidates received more votes than any other in U.S. history.
There is literally no better visual representation of the GOP now, than Rudy Giuliani screaming about My Cousin Vinny as his spray-on hair melts down the sides of his face on prime time television.— itsemilyfromfl (@itsemilyfromfl) November 19, 2020
During the press conference, Giuliani mentioned My Cousin Vinny as his favorite "law movie." This brought up plenty of jokes on Twitter as well.
Hey @RudyGiuliani - pls call me for some free tips on stopping hair dye leaks. pic.twitter.com/ah1uZQ3n80— Christopher Wylie 🏳️🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 19, 2020
After hearing about Giuliani's shout-out, director Jonathan Lynn gave a sly response to The Hollywood Reporter. "I regard Giuliani's praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," Lynn said.
Borat. Total Landscaping. Hair dye. We’re all witnessing Rudy Giuliani holding a master class in 2020 embarrassing moments. pic.twitter.com/HroMkLkFqE— pwithm11 (@pwtham11) November 19, 2020
"Right now, someone at [Saturday Night Live] is showing Lorne [Michaels] a test of a hair dye leak system that will fit under Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani wig," The Big Bang Theory executive producer Bill Prady tweeted. "Rudy Giuliani is an attorney to dye for," author John Pavlovitz joked.