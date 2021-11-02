‘SNL’ Reveals Hosts and Musical Guests for November

Saturday Night Live will be back this weekend, and the show is kicking off the month by announcing all of its hosts and musical guests for November in advance. In a post on Tuesday, the variety show confirmed that Succession star Kieran Culkin would host on Nov. 6 with musical guest Ed Sheeran, followed by actor Jonathan Majors on Nov. 13 with musical guest Taylor Swift. SNL will wrap the month up with actor Simu Liu as host on Nov. 20 with musical guest Saweetie.

SNL‘s whole month is scheduled out with A-list guests and some major wins in the pop music department. Last week, reports indicated that Sheeran would not be well in time to perform after he tested positive for COVID-19, but according to a report by The AV Club on Tuesday, he was cleared by his doctors at the last minute. He and Culkin will take the stage this upcoming weekend, just in time to promote the last few episodes of Succession Season 3.

November on SNL! pic.twitter.com/LqwRCeUdxY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2021

The following Saturday, Majors will make his SNL debut. Majors has had a string of incredibly successful roles in the last two years, from HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Disney+’s Loki series earlier this year. He is scheduled to return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023.

Of course, the episode will have even more attention from Swift’s die-hard fans, who always turn out in droves to live-tweet her performances when possible. Swift also made a splash over the last two years by releasing several albums in quick succession — presumably thanks to the free time afforded her by quarantine. This gives her lots of new material to draw on for SNL.

Finally, SNL will close out the month on Nov. 20 with Liu and Saweetie. Liu starred in the latest MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the titular hero. He has become a social media sensation for his frank quips about the movie industry, while he balances action intensity with lighthearted snark on-screen. Hopefully, he can bring some of that to the table on SNL.

Of course, some fans complained about the lineup on social media after SNL announced it – particularly the lack of female hosts. Many also complained about the music choices or the ubiquity of MCU heroes on the show. However you may feel, it sounds like this SNL slate is set in stone for the month.