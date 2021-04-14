Lil Nas X Song 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' Reportedly Being Removed From Streaming Services

✖

Columbia Records has responded to fans concerns that Lil Nas X's latest single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" was being taken off of streaming platforms. The song's status for public consumption has been in question all day, and was prompted by a few tweets from its creator. Lil Nas X wrote Tuesday morning that he was going to take the song and upload it to Pornhub –– which seemed to be a joke, until he followed up the tweet confirming the opposite. "Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there's nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!" He also pushed his fans to "screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario."

The record label took to Twitter to address the various comments from fans that the song was taken down, saying that it was "out of their control." "Thanks for all your comments regarding Lil Nas X 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding," it wrote.

Earlier today, Billboard also reported that the song was not at risk of being axed despite the words of the artist. The song earned Lil Nas X his second leading entry on the Billboard Hot 100, following Old Town Road which still holds the record for the longest running song in the chart's history. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is the first song to hit more than 100 million streams globally, zooming past Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

The news comes as the latest controversy surrounding the single and it's accompanied Devil-themed music video and "Satan Shoes." Nike recently won its lawsuit against the shoes' manufacturing company MSCHF, forcing the company to voluntarily recall all 666 pairs of its $1,018 shoes –– a reference to the Luke 10:18 Bible scripture which talks about Satan's banishment to hell.