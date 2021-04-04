‘SNL’ Brings Back Britney Spears to Judge Lil Nas X and Pepe Le Pew in Very Strange Cold Open

✖

This week's Saturday Night Live opened with another episode of Oops You Did It Again, with Chloe Fineman playing Britney Spears as host. Just as in the previous sketch, which aired in February, Spears gave controversial figures from the past week a chance to apologize. She started off with rapper Lil Nas X, played by cast member Chris Redd.

Lil Nas X caused an outrage on social media among conservatives for his "Satan Shoes" and the music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Since Lil Nas X gave the devil a lap dance in the video, Spears invited him to even things out and give God one too. God (Mickey Day) then came out so Lil Nas X could perform. "May I remind people that was not the real God, that was just my friend Gary," Lil Nas X said.

The next guest to apologize was Pepe Le Pew, played by Kate McKinnon in a giant skunk costume. Pepe revealed that he is now receiving treatment for sex addiction. Next, Pete Davidson came out as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is at the center of a sex scandal that involves underage girls. In the end, Spears ruled Lil Nas X as "innocent" and Pepe as "not that innocent." She could not legally call Gaetz innocent or guilty, so she asked the audience to "judge him by his face."

Last week's cold open followed the show's favorite game show format while making fun of the influx of spring breakers heading to Miami Beach, Florida despite the coronavirus pandemic still very much ongoing. Host Maya Rudolph starred as the host, Cece Vuvuzela, of a game called Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!, in which three contestants had to figure out if a woman was "snatched," vaccinated, or "smooth like a seal." At the end of the sketch, Beck Bennett's contestant was revealed to be a cop, but he joined in as the sketch devolved into a dance party.

The sketch was a disappointment for those hoping the show would open with Rudolph playing Vice President Kamala Harris. Her one appearance as the former U.S. Senator from California came in a sketch where Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short) hosted various Washington political figures at their home for Passover. Rudolph's episode featured rapper Jack Harlow as the musical guest.

This week, British actor Daniel Kaluuya served as guest host, hot off his Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya, who earned his first Oscar nod for Get Out, tried to show off his funny bone in the episode, despite being known almost exclusively for dramatic roles. It was his first time hosting SNL. His musical guest was St. Vincent, who previously performed on the show in 2014.

The next new episode will air on Saturday, April 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Carey Mulligan, who recently starred in Promising Young Woman, will make her SNL debut, with rapper Kid Cudi as the musical performer. NBC has not announced who will be hosting on April 17, or if there will even be a new show that night.