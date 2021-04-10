Nike Settles With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' Manufacturer

✖

You'll recall that following the release of his "MONTERO" music video, Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF to produce a pair of black and red Nike Air Max 97s called the Satan's Shoes that allegedly contained a drop of blood in them. In light of this news, Nike, which noted that they were not a part of this collaboration, sued MSCHF and said that these "Satan Shoes" tricked Nike's customers into believing that the company was promoting "satanism." Nike has officially reached a settlement with MSCHF, which produced the limited-time Satan's Shoes in collaboration with Lil Nas X, according to The Verge.

While Nike nor MSCHF disclosed the terms of their deal, The Verge reported that the settlement included the offer to let those who purchased the $1,018 "Satan's Shoes" for a full refund. MSCHF's attorneys released a statement in which they noted that they were "pleased" with the outcome of the settlement. They stated, “With these Satan Shoes — which sold out in less than a minute — MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance." Their statement continued to say that their message was "powerfully" communicated in Lil Nas X's "MONTERO" music video (in which the devil can be seen wearing a pair of the sneakers in question) and "dramatically amplified" by this lawsuit.

"Having already achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF recognized that settlement was the best way to allow it to put this lawsuit behind it so that it could dedicate its time to new artistic and expressive projects," MSCHF's attorney's continued. Of course, Nike also released a statement following this settlement. They noted that MSCHF altered a pair of their Air Max 97s without their "authorization."

“As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation," Nike's statement read. "If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”