‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Addresses Friend Kevin Barnett’s Death: ‘My Brain Is Mush’

Pete Davidson’s rough patch just stretched a little longer. During a stand-up comedy show in New York City on Tuesday, he mourned the death of comedian and friend Kevin Barnett.

The Saturday Night Live comic told the crowd at Caroline’s on Broadway that “I’m in a weird mood,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source said Davidson, 25, looked tired as he took the stage wearing a hoodie and red sweatpants. After going through bits of his usual routine, he said he wasn’t feeling at the top of his game because he was “a bit sad” over Barnett’s sudden death.

“My head hurts. How long have I been up here?” Davidson said. “Sorry, my brain is mush.”

He continued with his set before asking for a second time “how much longer” he had on stage. He then reportedly told fans they could “just leave” if they were tired.

At one point, he told the audience that living with his mom back home on Staten Island following his breakup with fiancée Ariana Grande is “fun, but it’s also depressing.”

The set came a day after he addressed the R. Kelly scandal during a gig at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. “I thought I was having a bad year,” he joked, before getting serious. “Man, that guy is evil. [He] should get shot in the f—ing face.”

Davidson has been struggling publicly since his breakup with Grande. In December, he alarmed fans when he shared a seemingly suicidal message on Instagram, and has spoken out against internet trolls who he says encourage him to kill himself.

Earlier this month, he addressed the suicidal message on SNL‘s winter premiere with friend and SNL alum John Mulaney. During the “Weekend Update” segment, Davidson brought out Mulaney and the pair discussed how Mulaney has been helping Davidson live a more “sober and domestic” life.

Barnett, who wrote on Broad City and co-created the Fox sitcom Rel, was found dead in Tijuana, Mexico on Tuesday. The U.S. State Department confirmed the 32-year-old’s death in a statement Thursday, with the chief of Forensic Medical Service in Mexico saying the official cause of death was a “non-traumatic hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis.”

“At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings,” the State Department said.

Barnett created Rel with Bird Box star Lil Rel Howrey and Josh Rabinowitz. He also wrote an episode of Broad City, and episodes of The Carmichael Show and The Eric Andre Show.