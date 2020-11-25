'It's A Wonderful Life' Table Read With Pete Davidson as James Stewart's George Bailey Lights up Social Media
Pete Davidson is set to star as James Stewart's iconic role, George Bailey in a table read for It's A Wonderful Life, and the news has social media responding big time. According to Deadline, Davidson is joining Maude Apatow and Ed Asner for a star-studded virtual table reading of the classic 1946 holiday film. Other stars who will appear include Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET, and tickets are available at edasnerfamilycenter.org.
Matthew Asner, the Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center, commented on the news, admitting they were "thrilled" for the Saturday Night Live star to step into the beloved role. "We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It’s a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair," he said. "Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center. It will be a very meaningful night!"
It's a Wonderful Life, regarded as the holiday classic to define all holiday classics, stars Stewart alongside Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers. The Frank Capra favorite is about the life of a small-town dreamer, George Bailey, who wishes he had never been born after being down on his luck. In an effort to make him believe his impact on the community of Bedford Falls, an angel is sent to earth to make George's wish come true — with dark results. As George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, he learns how life would be very different if he was never there.
With It's A Wonderful Life set to air again this Christmas on NBC, scroll down to see what social media users are saying about Davidson taking on the iconic role!
we love to see a king keep on winning 👏🏻— ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴʜᴏʟʏ ɢʜᴏꜱᴛ (@thesvgarwitch) November 24, 2020
YAAAY I LOVE PETE— D (@j456233) November 24, 2020
I am very excited! 😁— Lauren :) (@MalikDavidson93) November 24, 2020
I agree, interesting choice and PS people were skeptical about Robin Williams when he tried drama and he was brilliant.— Amie Ryan (@AisforAmie) November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020prevnext
I'm high-key excited about this, I love his bits on SNL. This sounds fun, fuck the haters 😎🎄— Kyia Rain (@Kyia_Rain) November 24, 2020
This is such bizarre casting for a reading it kind of makes sense— Sam Jam (@spragueyboy) November 24, 2020
Love Pete !!!! He's very funny and natural!! He's needs more time on snl— Perry Dunn (@PerryDu99423953) November 24, 2020
It's a Wonderful Life isn't a very good movie and Jimmy Stewart's performance is hammy and over the top and mumbly, so Pete Davidson sounds like a perfect casting.— Ben Menghini (@benbenghini) November 24, 2020
If you can't find the humor in Pete Davidson playing George Bailey in It's A Wonderful Life, I can't help you.— Jake Whitacre (@jakewhitacre) November 24, 2020
I wouldn't be looking forward to Pete Davidson in the It's a Wonderful Life table read if I hadn't seen King of Staten Island. That surprisingly good movie would've been a bigger deal if movie theaters still existed.— Rogers Cadenhead (@rcade) November 24, 2020
A table read I can handle. I nearly had a minor heart episode when I thought this was full on remake.https://t.co/nOGBrublZC— Caroline O'Neill (@theconeill) November 24, 2020
i never thought i would see pete davidson and it’s a wonderful life in the same sentence https://t.co/1OOxjan8F1— ana (@pelicinema) November 24, 2020
The whole appeal of the original is that Jimmy Stewart is so believable as an everyman..... Pete Davidson is so unrelatable in so many ways so it's such an odd casting choice?!?!— the golden flow to top it off (@annielkozak) November 24, 2020
This is the hardest pass of the season for me.
You know what actually has an all-star cast? The movie you should watch instead. https://t.co/TLCMJ4AktE— Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) November 24, 2020
I have often said, Pete Davidson is a modern day Jimmy Stewart https://t.co/kH58ynE4bS— Owen Shannon (@OwenMShannon) November 24, 2020
#PeteDavidson table read “Its A Wonderful Life”
Somewhere Jimmy Stewart is screaming.....
Nn Nn Nnnnnnnooooooooo pic.twitter.com/6VMm849qqx— ☆Datsun★Blues☆ (@DatsunBlues) November 24, 2020
OK; so the original starred James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Sheldon Leonard; but Pete Davidson is leading the all-star cast. What kind of sick, ignorant cocoon do these people live in? And oh btw: No thanks. https://t.co/7kkKRwVcyu— NC Bennot (@LtningSams) November 24, 2020
Nooooo pleaaaaseeeeeeNOOOOOOOOOOOO IS WHYY
WHYYYY
LEAVE IT ALONE ITS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL MOVIE https://t.co/V1jLz9VW2m— Daniel ☭🇨🇴 (@dmsolano9) November 24, 2020