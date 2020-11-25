'It's A Wonderful Life' Table Read With Pete Davidson as James Stewart's George Bailey Lights up Social Media

Pete Davidson is set to star as James Stewart's iconic role, George Bailey in a table read for It's A Wonderful Life, and the news has social media responding big time. According to Deadline, Davidson is joining Maude Apatow and Ed Asner for a star-studded virtual table reading of the classic 1946 holiday film. Other stars who will appear include Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET, and tickets are available at edasnerfamilycenter.org.

Matthew Asner, the Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center, commented on the news, admitting they were "thrilled" for the Saturday Night Live star to step into the beloved role. "We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It’s a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair," he said. "Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center. It will be a very meaningful night!"

It's a Wonderful Life, regarded as the holiday classic to define all holiday classics, stars Stewart alongside Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers. The Frank Capra favorite is about the life of a small-town dreamer, George Bailey, who wishes he had never been born after being down on his luck. In an effort to make him believe his impact on the community of Bedford Falls, an angel is sent to earth to make George's wish come true — with dark results. As George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, he learns how life would be very different if he was never there.

With It's A Wonderful Life set to air again this Christmas on NBC, scroll down to see what social media users are saying about Davidson taking on the iconic role!