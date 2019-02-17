‘SNL’ Parodies Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga in Oscars ‘Family Feud’ Sketch

During this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Melissa Villasenor brought back her Lady Gaga impression while Kate McKinnon played a perfect Glenn Close in a Family Feud Oscar nominees sketch.

The game show sketch was once again hosted by Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey, with the nominees split into two teams. The veterans had guest host Don Cheadle as director Spike Lee, Beck Bennett as Sam Elliott, McKinnon as Close and Cecily Strong as Oliva Coleman.

On the other side were the newcomers, with Villasenor as Gaga, Pete Davidson as Rami Malek and Chris Redd as Mahershala Ali. Kyle Mooney’s Bradley Cooper also joined the newcomers since he always has to follow Gaga around.

“It’s such an honor to be on the Feud,” Gaga said. “If 99 people are surveyed, you just need one person to believe in you to win the game.”

“Well, I don’t think that’s how it works,” Harvey pointed out.

“It works if you dream it,” Gaga replied before going into her “ah-ah-ah-” from “Shallow.”

When Gaga’s A Star Is Born co-star Elliott was introduced, he said he would sell his Oscar to get his neck fixed because the “thing won’t stand up right.”

“Man, you’re like a barbecue sauce commercial came to life,” Harvey told Elliott.

The first round of the game had the celebrities telling Harvey what they do to feel sexy. For Elliott, it was putting on a “clean barn jacket and comb my mustache.”

This was not the only sketch to parody the Oscars this weekend. During Weekend Update, Bennett brought back his unconventional Jules character who had his own ideas on Oscar movies.

Jules sees the Oscars 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7gjZGNj19B — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2019

Villasenor parodied Gaga during last weekend’s episode, where she threw her support behind Gaga for the Grammys.

Gaga starred alongside Cooper in his remake of A Star Is Born, earning her a Best Actress nomination for her first major film role. Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Elliott was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

The Oscars are on ABC Sunday, Feb. 24. The other seven films nominated for Best Picture are BlacKkKlansman, Roma, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book and The Favourite.

New SNL episodes air Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

