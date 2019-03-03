‘SNL’ Parodies Michael Cohen House Hearing With Ben Stiller, Bill Hader in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live tackled the infamous Michael Cohen hearings, and brought the star power during its latest cold open.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series featured the return of actor Ben Stiller to reprise his role as President Donald Trump’s lawyer — as well as a surprise appearance by Bill Hader — in a sketch that poked fun at his Wednesday testimony before the House of Representatives.

During the sketch, Cohen (Stiller) read a prepared statement written by the writers of the 2019 film of the year, Green Book.

“Thank you for inviting me here today to correct the record under oath, of course the first time I testified was also under oath… but this time I like, really mean it,” he started.

Cohen then claimed that the President was a racist, a conman and a cheat, providing the committee with “documents” that proved his claim. Within the documents there were checks and “hilariously threatening” jokes.

During the sketch, the show also poked fun at the Khloé Kardashian scandal when Cohen said: “In conclusion, I know that Was wrong, and I know it cause I got caught. For too many years I was loyal to a man when i should not have been… Now I know how Khloé Kardashian feels.”

He also included some Natalie Imbruglia lyrics in his statement bringing laughter from the audience.

The chair recognizes the congressman from Ohio, Mr. Jordan.

Hader returned to SNL to play Republican Jim Jordan, who took the lawyer to task for lying and calling him a “lying piece of human trash.”

The Congressman and the lawyer squared off until he yielded his time several times, with other Representatives yielding their time back to him as a seeming bullying tactic. The other Republican representatives spent much time discounting Cohen’s claims.

After leaving Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (Melissa Villaseñor) testimony for later, the committee allowed Cohen a chance to make a final statement where he admitted to ruining people’s lives, before Stiller welcomed viewers to Saturday Night Live.

The real life Cohen appeared before the House Oversight Committee where he testified that the President had prior knowledge that WikiLeaks’ plans to release embarrassing Democratic emails in 2016.

As reported by The Atlantic, Cohen also claimed that Trump implicitly asked Cohen to mislead Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations that continued throughout the election, and that while president, Trump reimbursed the hush-money payments Cohen made to an adult film star on his behalf just days before he won the Presidential election, violating campaign-finance laws.

Republican fired back by attacking the lawyer’s credibility and asking why they should believe his claims given he had previously lied to the committee. Cohen was indicated in late 2018 for making false statements to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow deal.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode airs March 9 featuring host Idris Elba and musical guest Khalid.