‘SNL’ Makes 2 Glaring Errors in Fast-Paced Sketch About President Donald Trump’s Scandals

Saturday Night Live’s latest episode is proof positive that anything can happen on live TV. During one of the night’s political sketches, two mess-ups went out over the airwaves with hilarious results. While neither ruined the sketch, it was far from planned and surely made someone behind the scenes at SNL cringe.

The skit revolved around a panel of political commentators weighing in on the ongoing impeachment inquiry centered on President Donald Trump. However, instead of totally blasting the POTUS, SNL’s writers decided to spin the take to mock liberals or neutral pundits that keep swearing that each and every scandal Trump faces will be the one that ends his term.

As the panel (played by Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and host Woody Harrelson) discusses the investigation, they flash back to the last few large-scale scandals Trump has faced and realize that they’ve sworn each and every time that Trump’s presidency was tanking. The only exception is Thompson’s character, who rightly predicts “ain’t nothing gonna happen” every time.

With each flashback, the cast was forced to undergo a quick change as graphics play on the screen. This is what led to the two big errors.

Bryant began to giggle and break character as the sketch went on, then the first big error set her off. A stagehand walked into frame to change Bryant’s jacket, but she was far too early and was clearly spotted on camera walking up to the Shrill star.

i’m still thinking about the stagehand running into view followed by that complete and total breaking. lmao an instant classic #SNL — tyler🌈 (@tylerc) September 29, 2019

Idk if any of you watched SNL last night but when that stagehand came out to change Aidy’s jacket I lost my shit — maria (@astronomarr) September 29, 2019

Glad I stayed up. #SNL sketch went completely off the rails after a stagehand came on the set when she wasn’t supposed to and Aidy Bryant completely lost it. — Matt Brodsky (@MattSBrodsky) September 29, 2019

As soon as Bryant realized what happened, she burst out laughing, breaking character. She tried to rein herself in, but barely kept a handle on it as the scene came to a close.

Despite the mess-ups by production and talent, fans at home did not seem to hold it against them them. It was a hectic sketch, and most actually thought it was funny to see Bryant have so much fun on-camera.

Aidy Bryant with a Top 5 all time “trying to keep it together” moment on SNL last night. — Will Murray (@Will__Murray) September 29, 2019

I think I’m going to watch the sketch with Aidy Bryant breaking character about 100x. It may actually be better than when Ryan Gosling or Bill Hader did it. Love it!! #SNL #snlpremier — Jess 🤷🏼‍♀️ (@clumzyklutz) September 29, 2019

SNL mostly sucks but Kenan is a good here, and Aidy Bryant, as always, is a joy to see when she breaks over an ill-timed attempt at a quick change https://t.co/S4tLSgULyh — Hogg Logg Stardate 2019 (@alabamaancom) September 29, 2019

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC