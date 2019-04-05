‘SNL’: Maggie Rogers Performances Spark Social Media Conversation

Saturday Night Live fans did not stay quiet during singer Maggie Rogers’ first appearance as musical guest on the NBC show.

The singer showed off her indie style during the performances, which encouraged many fans of the series to express their opinions on social media.

Rogers marks the first indie artist to perform on the series during its 44th season, with Kanye West, Travis Scott and Paul Simon acting as musical guests for previous episodes. Fans of the series, however took to social media during the first performance to comment on her pitch

Is it me or was Maggie Rogers a bit off key? #SNL — Fringephile (@fringephile) November 4, 2018

“Is this artist’s thing just that she sings flat?” one Twitter user commented during her performance of “Light On.”

“Who is Maggie Rogers? She is horribly off-pitch. SMFH,” another user wrote.

Rogers received her big break in 2016 during an NYU master class, Hollywood Life reports, which included Pharrell Williams as a guest speaker. Rogers reportedly played her song “Alaska” for the music producer, and he was left with tears in his eyes.

“Wow. Wow. I have zero…zero notes for that. And I’ll tell you why, you’re doing your own thing. It’s singular,” he reportedly said of the track, which is now released and has 10 million views on YouTube.

The outlet writes the singer finds inspiration for her music in nature. “Alaska was inspired by a month long hiking trip she took the summer after her freshman year of college. In many of the recordings of her songs, she adds sounds of birds, trees falling and rattlesnakes.

Just ahead of her appearance on the NBC variety sketch series, Rogers appeared in a promo alongside host Jonah Hill and cast member Pete Davidson that went viral after he made a joke of his recent breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete… You want to get married?” Davidson asked in the video. When she said no, he muttered “Oh for three.”

Grande responded to the promo in a series of tweets, which she deleted shortly afterward.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote. “Thank u, next.”

Anyone dragging Maggie Rogers for being tone-deaf: I’ll bet you dollars to donuts her in-ear monitors weren’t working and you should give her credit for staying composed until crew fixed it. #snl — Charles H (@chibichazoo) November 4, 2018

Rogers will be releasing her first album, Heard It In A Past Life, in January 2019. Lil Wayne will be taking over musical guest duties for the next episode of SNL.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.