‘SNL’: Lizzo’s ‘Outstanding’ Debut Performance Leaves Fans Impressed

Lizzo took her talents to Rockefeller Center on Saturday night for the last Saturday Night Live episode of 2019. While host Eddie Murphy had fans in stitches during his monologue and his performances in skits, the “Truth Hurts” singer impressed viewers at home during her performances. Lizzo‘s debut on the series came after she was recently forced to cancel performances after an illness.

For her first segment, Lizzo performed “Truth Hurts.”

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has been releasing music since 2013, but finally scored mainstream success with her third album, Cuz I Love You. The record was released in April 2019 and a deluxe edition later added her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” after it became a viral hit. Other hits on the album include “Juice,” “Tempo,” “Water Me” and “Boys.” Missy Elliott collaborated with Lizzo on “Tempo.”

Thanks to the success of Cuz I Love You, she landed eight Grammy Award nominations, including one for Best New Artist.

The album was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album. “Truth Hurts” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. “Jerome” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance while “Exactly How I Feel” is up for Best R&B Performance.

Lizzo’s SNL performance came just days after she canceled performances in Boston and Hartford, Connecticut due to an illness.

“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu,” Lizzo said in a statement. “I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

Fans were concerned for Lizzo’s health, but she shared updates on Twitter and made it clear she was ready to perform on SNL. On Dec. 17, she shared a photo of her thermometer showing she no longer had a fever.

“NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD,” she wrote. “Thank y’all for the kind words and prayers that really helped.”

Lizzo’s health scare came after a tense few days for the singer, as she courted controversy for the butt-baring shirt she wore to a Los Angeles Lakers game. The singer, who has long been an advocate for self-love and positive body image, defended her outfit choice.

“I got up and I just did what I always do,” she told CBS This Morning on Dec. 12. “Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I’ve always been. This is how I like to dress. I had all the layers down there. So it wasn’t just flesh to seat, contrary to popular belief. … but um, yeah, it [her butt] was out.”

Lizzo pointed out that it had taken her a long time to fall in love with her body and now that she does, she does not want anyone taking that joy.

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body?” she said. “My butt was my least favorite thing about myself and I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about. Be you. Do you. Don’t ever let anybody steal your joy, especially not the internet.”

SNL will be back next year on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC