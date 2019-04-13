‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether Husband Kanye West Will Ever Return

On the second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16, Kim Kardashian opened up about whether or not Saturday Night Live would ask her husband Kanye West to ever appear on their show again after unexpectedly voicing his political views using their platform.

“I don’t know if they’ll invite us back ever,” Kardashian said in the episode.

Last September, when West appeared on the NBC show, he ended the show by publicizing his support for President Trump right as the credits started to roll.

“I want to cry right now, black man in American, supposed to keep what you’re feeling inside right now,” he stated at the time.

“There’s so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he finished while wearing the iconic red “Make America Great Again” hat.

His wife has voiced her opinion several times on where she stands when West unleashes his thoughts in front of cameras, and she reassured her fans on Sunday that her stance hasn’t changed.

“I know that Kanye is always going to be Kanye and I’m never trying to change that,” she said in her confessional. “I mean, that’s who I fell in love with and I’m not trying to change who he is.”

The pair is expecting their fourth child together sometime in May. After parenting three children, you would think she’s got the whole parenting deal figured out, but in her case, she’s “low-key freaking out” about their fourth baby.

“I’m low-key freaking out,” Kardashian told her sister Kylie Jenner in this season’s premiere. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I thought like, ‘Oh, it probably won’t even take.”

She also revealed that while her daughter North is guilty-as-charged of telling a few friends at school that she’s going to be a big sister — again — to a sweet, new brother. Kardashian also let the secret slip at their annual Christmas party.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she admitted.

Another member of the Kar-Jenner family isn’t the only thing that has people talking. The reality star recently shared some huge news in a recent interview with Vogue — she’s studying to become a lawyer!