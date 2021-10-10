‘SNL’: Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Make Surprise Cameos During Kim’s Episode

Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. As one might have expected, some of her famous family members joined in on the festivities. During the episode, both Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner made appearances, proving that the reality TV family has their comedic timing down.

Khloe and Kris appeared in one of the episode’s digital shorts. In the skit, Kim told Aidy Bryant that she wanted to have a “normal” and “boring” day, just as one that the SNL star might have. Luckily for the Skims founder, Aidy was on board with doing a “switch” with a little help from a magic clock. After the two said a chant, they switched bodies and quickly got to learn how the other lives. Although, Kim seemed to want to switch back almost as soon as it took place, particularly after using some of Aidy’s medical-grade sunscreen and greeting her husband.

Aidy was much more fond of the switch situation. She enjoyed a fashion shoot complete in an all-black look similar to the one Kim sported at the Met Gala. Aidy was also thrilled to spend time with Khloe and Kris, who did sense that something was off with “Kim.” Khloe praised Aidy’s take on milkshakes while Kris said that “Kim” was being extra “funny” today. Then, Kim, still dressed as Aidy, stormed in to ask for the clock so that they could switch back. When the two both lunged for the clock, which Kris pulled out from her bag, another switch occurred. While Kim went back to her usual self, Aidy transformed into Kris, and, subsequently, Kris posed as Aidy. Unfortunately, for Kris’ Aidy, she was soon escorted out of the scene with security in tow.

Khloe and Kris’ next appearance came during the “People’s Kourt” sketch during which Kim posed as her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The first case that “Kourtney” presided over featured a battle between Khloe and Kim (played by Heidi Gardner) over a makeup artist. Khloe said that Kim didn’t even need the makeup artist because, well, she was dressed in that all-black Met Gala outfit and no one could see her face anyway. To get back at her sister, Khloe said that she would not be helping her get out of the outfit in order to use the bathroom.

Then, Kourtney presided over a case between Kris and her younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, played by Melissa Villasenor and Halsey, respectively. Kris said that she was suing Kylie because she has not delivered her second child yet, jokingly explaining that she was able to welcome Khloe into the world after only four months. As for why she was suing Kendall, Kris said that she was not providing any “drama.” Kendall defended herself by saying that she’s a “Jenner, not a Kardashian,” but the momager simply said that this was “something you need to work on, honey.”