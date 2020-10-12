'SNL': Kate McKinnon Breaks Character During Relatable Weekend Update Moment

Kate McKinnon stole the show once again on this weekend's Saturday Night Live with an incredibly relatable moment during "Weekend Update." McKinnon starred as Dr. Wayne Wenowdis, who was brought on to make sense of President Donald Trump's televised medical exam on Fox News Friday. The doctor almost exclusively responded to Colin Jost's questions by repeating his name, but at one point, McKinnon broke character and Jost needed to comfort her.

When Dr. Wenowdis tried to take Jost's blood pressure, the air pump began squeaking, causing both McKinnon and Jost to laugh. "Kate, are you OK?" Jost asked. She was quiet for a moment, before turning away and saying, "I'm obviously not." She then moved away from Jost, who asked her what was going on. She kept laughing as she explained to the camera that it is "such a crazy time."

"This is something I started doing to cope," McKinnon said of the character. "I have a lot of wigs and mustaches at my disposal and it's a nice way to escape. You know, it's refreshing to play a character who... knows this. I mean, who will win the election? We don't know this. When will the pandemic end? This... We don't know this. What will happen to the world? We do not know this."

McKinnon took a deep breath before accidentally causing the blood pressure monitor to squeak again and turning to Jost. "The one thing we do know is... that... we don't know this," she said. Jost said he understood things were very stressful and people are trying to be resilient. "Don't worry. We can figure this out. We can do this," Jost said. McKinnon then egged him on to say "We can do this" like Wenowdis, which he did to end the skit. While McKinnon's character break was probably scripted, the whole moment connected with viewers online.