‘SNL’: Jon Hamm Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’-Style Impeachment Hearings Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned after a week off with another blistering political-themed cold open, this time taking aim at the first public hearings related to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry centered around President Donald Trump‘s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Tuesday, U.S. Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Secretary of State George Kent testified before the House Intelligence Committee, with former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testifying on Friday.

SNL presented the testimony as a Days of Our Lives knock-off called Days of Our Impeachment, “where the only thing at stake is our democracy.” Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm guest starred as Taylor. Throughout the sketch, cast members popped in to play surprising supporting players. It all culminated with Melissa Villasenor popping in as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to kiss Taylor.

Other crazy moments in the sketch included Beck Bennett popping up as Sen. Mitch McConnell, who said Trump was “acquitted” even though the case articles of impeachment have not been presented to the Senate yet. Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giulliani kept popping in with comments that were not helpful. In a bizarre moment, Pete Davidson showed up as Michael Avenatti with the revelation that Trump had an affair with a porn star, but no one cares about that.

The outrageous sketch was a direct response to a NBC News op-ed that criticized the first public hearings for lacking “pizzazz.”

In September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry launch after a whistleblower reported concern about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. In the phone call, Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son, Hunter Biden, or military aide to Ukraine would be withheld. Although the White House has argued that the allegations are hearsay, they have been corroborated by Taylor, Pentagon official Laura Cooper, former White House official Fiona Hill and other White House officials.

On Nov. 19, four more officials will testify — Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; Alexander Vindman, an Army lieutenant who sits on the National Security Council; Kurt Volker, former U.S. Special Representative to NATO; and political advisor, Tim Morrison.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union; Cooper; and diplomat David Hale will testify on Nov. 20. Hill is scheduled to testify on Nov. 21.

SNL has dedicated every cold open this season to political topics. The previous episode, on Nov. 1, opened with a parody of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign stops. The Oct. 26 episode parodied Trump’s rallies, with Alec Baldwin playing the president. Baldwin also played the president in the Season 45 premiere open in September.

New episodes of SNL air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC