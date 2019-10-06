‘SNL’ Jokingly Mocks Pete Davidson After Comic Misses Second-Straight Show

Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live co-workers took a shot at him this week as he missed his second episode in a row. Davidson is off working on movies at the moment, but “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost had another hilarious guess as to where he was.

As always, SNL head writers Jost and Michael Che revisited the biggest headlines of the week at the “Weekend Update” news desk. This included one story about a man who parked his car at a music festival and still could not find it again after a week.

“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost said. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”

The image then cut to a picture of Davidson, and the audience laughed and cheered. Davidson is known for his self-effacing humor about his own intelligence and many jokes about marijuana, making him a prime candidate to forget his parking spot.

However, it looks like Davidson is actually off working on another production — DC Entertainment’s new comic book adaptation The Suicide Squad. The franchise was just adapted for the screen in 2016, and the studio is already giving it a makeover. That involves an all-star cast, including Davidson.

Last weekend, Davidson was missing from the season premiere of SNL. Fans found him in an Instagram post by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. Gunn posted a group photo of himself and much of the cast attending an early screening of Joker at the time.

“Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom),” Gunn captioned the photo. “Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks [WB Pictures]!)”

So far, there is no word on how long the movie will keep Davidson away from SNL. The sleight on “Weekend Update” this week is the show’s first mention of his absence at all. Davidson has become one of the show’s most prominent cast members, not just because of his comedic talent but because of his celebrity entanglements as well.

Davidson made waves last year with his whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande. He had a few public breakdowns after that went sour, but soon rebounded with actress Kate Beckinsale, who is nearly two decades older than him.

These days, Davidson is reportedly seeing Margaret Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. Qualley has had some breakout roles herself recently, and Davidson has been spotted accompanying her to film festivals around the world. Hopefully, all of this jet-setting will bring him back to Rockefeller Plaza soon.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.