‘SNL’: Idris Elba Teases ‘Dank’ Show With Khalid, Aidy Bryant

Idris Elba has some big shoes to fill after last week’s excellent Saturday Night Live episode with comedian John Mulaney, but based on his promos, the Luther actor is more than up for the task.

In the first promo, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant wished Elba and musical guest Khalid a happy Valentine’s Day. Elba reminded her that the holiday was last month though.

“Well then why are my two valentine’s here?” Bryant asked.

“Aw that’s sweet, Aidy,” Khalid said.

“Thanks Khalid! I love you guys,” a bashful Bryant said.

“I love you too,” Elba said as he put his arm around her.

In the second spot, Bryant said she thinks the show is going to be “dank.” Elba and Khalid agreed and high-fived each other. When Elba went to do the same with Bryant she was unprepared.

“Too dank for me,” she said as she left the set.

This is Elba’s first time hosting SNL. The British actor recently finished filming another season of Luther and the first Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which opens on Aug. 2. He also stars in Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie, a comedy loosely based on Elba’s own side-gig as DJ Big Driis. The first season will be released on March 15, a month before he performs at Coachella.

Although Elba is a seasoned performer, a source told the New York Post he told people at the new Moxy Chelsea hotel opening he had pre-show jitters.

“He was talking about what rehearsals were like and what skits they were looking forward to, and was saying he was nervous,” the source claimed.

Elba also recently finished filming Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the musical Cats, which opens on Dec. 20.

As for Khalid, this is also his first time on SNL. Last year, the singer was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Song for “Location.” He was also a featured artist on Song of the Year nominee “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Alessia Cara. Khalid won Top New Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 21-year-old Khalid’s sophomore album, Free Spirit, will be released on April 5. The album includes the singles “Talk” and “My Bad.”

Last week’s SNL episode featured Mulaney, with a guest appearance from Bill Hader in two sketches and musical performances from Thomas Rhett. It was one of the best episodes of the season, including the side-splitting sketches “What’s That Name?,” “Bodega Bathroom,” “Chad Horror Movie” and “Cha Cha Slide.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: NBC