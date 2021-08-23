Halsey Shares Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Baby Ender

✖

Halsey recently gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Ender, and the singer has now shared another photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn. Taking to Instagram, Halsey posted a mirror selfie that showed her holding baby Ender while he nursed. The infant is wearing an adorable leopard print onesie in the image, which Halsey referred to in the post caption by writing, "welcome to the jungle," and including a big cat emoji.

Previously, Halsey shared a photo of her breastfeeding her son while lounging in the park. with a beautiful grassy area noticeable behind her in the image. Ender Ridley Aydin was born July 14, the first son of Halsey and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. In an announcement post on Instagram, Halsey shared a photo of her and Aydin holding Ender shortly after he was delivered. The post also featured a second image, showing Ender breastfeeding, with a caption that read. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Ahead of Ender's birth, Halsey announced her new album — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — which features an accompanying film. "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she wrote in the album announcement. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.

She continued: "The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

Halsey added, "This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!" Halsey concluded her caption by announcing that the new album, her fourth, will be released on Aug. 27.

In a previous Instagram post, Halsey revealed that her new album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the creative minds behind industrial metal act Nine Inch Nails. For the past decade, the pair have been producing movie scores, which has led to a number of awards. To date, Reznor and Ross have a total of 48 award nominations and 17 wins from their work, scoring films such as The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Soul.