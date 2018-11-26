‘SNL’ Announces Host Matt Damon and Musical Guests Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus for December 15

Saturday Night Live announced that Matt Damon will host on Dec. 15 while Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus will act as the episode’s musical guests.

The sketch comedy show’s official Twitter account announced the news on Monday, along with the news that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will host on Dec. 8 alongside musical guest Mumford & Sons. The Crown actress Claire Foy will host on Dec. 1 with musical guest Anderson .Paak.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Damon’s hosting slot will be his second, following his first episode in 2002. He recently made headlines with his Brett Kavanaugh cold open during the season premiere.

The political cold open sketch satirized the hearings for the then-Supreme Court nominee. Damon came out swinging, parodying Kavanaugh’s frustrated demeanor throughout much of his testimony before the during the Senate Judiciary hearings.

“Am I angry? You’re damn right. But if you think I’m angry now, you just wait until I’m on the Supreme Court, ’cause then you’re all going to pay,” Damon’s Kavanaugh said. “Gimme a can of water.”

He was handed a can of “water,” which he guzzled down before saying the show’s iconic line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

It’s likely that Damon will reprise his role as Kavanaugh, considering that Kavanaugh was sworn into the Supreme Court after the hearings and an FBI investigation concerning accusations of sexual assault against him.

Cyrus and Ronson, who have been teasing a collaboration on social media, will likely perform their new project during the Dec. 15 episode.

the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuringwho? pic.twitter.com/N8Itndhsuf — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 25, 2018

Cyrus retweeted Saturday Night Live‘s announcement, as did Ronson, who added a broken heart emoji and tagged Cyrus. The two have been using the broken heart to tease their new music.

“the heartbreak era is coming…sooner than u think,” Ronson tweeted on Sunday alongside a short video clip zooming in on a giant mirrored broken heart.

On Monday, Cyrus shared that same short clip and tagged Ronson. She later shared a music video clip using the same music, but this time featuring a person dressed up as a clown and running down a street lined with other clowns.

She also teased the date Thursday, Nov. 29 alongside the clips, hinting that the song would drop on Thursday. If that’s the case, SNL viewers would likely be able to sing along to the track by the time Cyrus and Ronson play it on Dec. 15.

Mumford & Sons retweeted the news of their guest performance on Dec. 8, writing, “[SNL] we’re coming for you… Third time’s a charm – we cannot wait to come back! As with so many others we grew up huge fans of the show and it’s a complete honor… See you Dec 8th New York!!!”