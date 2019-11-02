‘SNL’ Host Kristen Stewart Has Intense Face-Off With Kate McKinnon in New Preview

Kristen Stewart’s return to Saturday Night Live seemingly inspired a new rivalry. In a new trailer for the Nov. 2 episode of the NBC variety sketch series, the Charlie’s Angels star celebrates her return to the show. Longtime series star Kate McKinnon can be seen in the clip giving the actress a different kind of welcome, before challenging her to a duel.

“Hey guys, what’s up. I’m Kristen Stewart and I’m going to be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Coldplay,” Stewart said, filming one of the promos.

“That’s right. This week, the show’s all mine,” she adds, before someone off camera starts doing an intimidating slow clap.

The camera then shifts to backstage, where McKinnon sits under an ominous light and smoking a cigarette for dramatic effect.

“Great job Kristen, but I think we all know who the king of the castle is around here, right?” she says, as Stewart gives her a challenging look.

“You’ve been here before,” she adds.

“Yeah, I’ve been here before” Stewart responds. “It wasn’t long ago. Apparently somebody thought I did a pretty good job.”

McKinnon says, as the two get closer and closer: “Yeah, you’re mom.”

“Way too far man,” Stewart responds.

“I don’t think it’s far enough. There’s only one way to settle this,” McKinnon adds, before they do some stretches and extends their hands to engage in a hilarious thumb war showdown.

“You’re never gonna bea- oh!” McKinnon says, as Stewart dominates instantly. “That was quick. I’m so glad you’re here. This is so cool. Do you want snack?”

Ahead of her appearance Saturday, Stewart paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she addressed dropping an F- bomb at the end of her monologue when she first hosted in 2017.

“I was feeling really present and in the moment, so I didn’t blank. I actually was really giving her,” she told Fallon. “It was like the one time I stepped off the teleprompter, cause it said “the end,” and I go like, “Anyway I’m really excited,’ but instead of ‘really’ I said not that.’”

“I had like, numerous people come up to me like four different times before the show because I had been, like, kinda stumbling through rehearsal, ’cause I was really self-conscious and embarrassed, and I was like ‘I can’t do this until it’s the moment,’ and like ‘game on,’” she added. “So they were like ‘you can’t do that on the show, you can’t do that on the show,’ and I did it on the show.”

Are you ready for a new episode? Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m ET on NBC.