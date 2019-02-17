‘SNL’ Host Don Cheadle Blasts Donald Trump With Subtle Attire Choice

Don Cheadle got one subtle jab in at President Donald Trump during the outro of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Cheadle hosted SNL for the first time on a night full of mockery for the president. He waited until the end of the night to unveil his last insult: a specially made hockey jersey. The shirt represented the Soviet Union, and on the back it had the name “Trump” with the number 45.

The jersey took over social media in the hours following the live broadcast. On Sunday morning, those who had not stayed up for the end credits were greeted with clips and screenshots of Cheadle on Twitter.

Don Cheadle with the Trump burn; wears a Trump 45 Soviet hockey jersey to show what team the current occupant of the White House really plays for. #snl #saturdaynightlive #traitor45 pic.twitter.com/9mjpd6qxho — Matt (@TheTick247) February 17, 2019



“Don Cheadle with the Trump burn; wears a Trump 45 Soviet hockey jersey to show what team the current occupant of the White House really plays for,” one fan wrote.

“Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with ‘Trump’ and ’45’ on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful,” added podcast host Adam Best.

As many fans pointed out, the jersey had a deeper meaning, as it referenced an infamous game of hockey known as the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics. At the time, the Soviet Union was still in existence, and the U.S. men’s hockey team beat the CCCP team against all odds, going on to claim the gold medal. The Soviets were the favorite to win, and the U.S. had the youngest and least-experienced team in the tournament, yet they still pulled through for a nail-biting victory.

Don Cheadle made a silent statement of support for transgender children while hosting #SNL. //t.co/mmc8zqGCmE — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 17, 2019



The Jersey was not Cheadle’s only bold wardrobe choice on Saturday night. While introducing Gary Clark Jr.’s second performance of the night, Cheadler wore a black t-shirt with large white letters across the chest. It read “PROTECT TRANS KIDS.”

Many were impressed by Cheadle’s message, and its method of delivery. They flocked to social media to praise the actor, thanking him for taking a firm stance on such a divisive issue.

“Shout out to #DonCheadle for wearing ‘Support Trans Kids’ shirt. They are among our most vulnerable kids and need all the love and acceptance we can show,” one fan wrote. “Thank you Mr. Cheadle.”

Many thought that Cheadle’s shirt may have been a direct response to the Supreme Court’s last month, allowing President Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. It was a night full of political messaging at SNL, and the president himself took notice, responding in a series of angry tweets.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.