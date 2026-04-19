Top 20 Highest-Rated ‘Real Housewives’ Episodes Reveals Which Franchise Dominates

As it turns out, The Real Housewives of Atlanta remains the dominant franchise on Bravo. The series premiered in 2008, coming after the Orange County and New York City franchises.

Despite its predecessors and successors, a social media post that is circulating shows its power. In a new list compiled and leaked, it shows all top 20 highest-rated Housewives episodes of all time are from the Atlanta franchise.

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No. 1 on the list is Season 6, Episode 14 titled “Peaches Divided.” The episode showcased the first physical brawl in the franchise, with several of the men fighting during a couple’s night event hosted by Nene Leakes.

Former executive producer, Carlos King, also reacted to the news on Instagram. He shared a post he wrote to X, formerly Twitter, which he wrote: “Not me producing every single episode on the list,” with a prayer hand emoji. He captioned the Instagram post, “Here’s a little Black history for you …” Jay Z Subscribe to my podcast @realitywiththeking to get expert insights and interviews 🫶🏽 And remember there’s no I in team. Shout out to every single producer, cast member, crew members involved. WE did that, Joe 🤸🏾‍♂️ #rhoa #rhonj #KINGofRealityTV 👑

King worked on the show from Seasons 1-9. He now has popular reality shows on OWN under his production company, Kingdom Reign Entertainment. He’s also had shows on BET, We Tv, and Lifetime.

Reddit fans and users were not surprised by Atlanta remaining undefeated. “Be great to see this for most watched episodes per franchise? No surprise Atlanta is top across the board here they always have the highest viewership across the board,” one user wrote. “RHOA is wonderful! They are super witty and funny,” another commented. Ironically, the list was curated five years ago, and hasn’t changed. Kudos to the peach holders!