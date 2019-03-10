‘SNL’: Gwyneth Paltrow Stops by to Make Fun of Herself, Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live in a “Weekend Update” parody of her Goop lifestyle brand.

In the skit, Heidi Gardner played Baskin Johns, a Goop representative who was so terrible at describing Goop’s products that she claimed they came from Wakanda, the fictional country in Black Panther. She became nervous that Paltrow would fire her, so she brought in her manager, Fifer James, played by Paltrow herself.

When Baskin said she was afraid Paltrow would fire her, Fifer told her Paltow doesn’t use that word. Instead, she calls it “conscious unemploying,” a reference to Paltrow’s now-famous “conscious uncoupling” phrase she used to announce her split from Chris Martin.

Paltrow’s Fifer then took over the segment to show off some of Goop’s new products, including a Himalayan salt scrub that is the “number one salt scrub, rated number one in overall salt.”

Fifer then tried to explain what salt is, but Weekend Update anchor Michael Che told her he knows what salt is.

“So you know salt is angry sugar?” Fifer asked.

After a blank stare from Che, Fifer and Baskin continued their segment, trying to come up with better ways to promote the salt scrub.

“It’s the No. 1 … No. 1 … Goop,” the women slowly said.

“It’s musical guest Goop!” Fifer said.

Baskin added, “Yeah, featuring Goop!”

“So what does ‘Goop’ stand for?” Che asked.

“Gwyneth Opens Our Paychecks,” the two said together before doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute and leaving the set.

This was the first time Gardner played Baskin on SNL since October, when she had to do the segment without Paltrow’s help.

For the Oscar-winning Paltrow, this was her first time she appeared on the show since 2011. Her last appearance came when she hosted the show that year. She also hosted in 1999 and 2001 and made uncredited appearances in two episodes during the 2000 season.

Paltrow will next be seen on the big screen as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame, which opens on April 26.

She will also be seen on Netflix in The Politician, a new series created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Paltrow’s new husband, Brad Falchuck. The series stars Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbara man who has political aspirations. The cast also includes Jessica Lange, Zoey Deuth, Lucy Boynton, Dylan McDermott and January Jones.

Photo credit: NBC